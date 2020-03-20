COVID-19: 64 people arrested over fake news in Turkey

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Friday said authorities have detained a total of 64 people for disseminating false information about COVID-19 epidemic via social media.

The authorities identified 242 people who posted false and provocative information about coronavirus in social media.

“Of these, 64 people were detained. Work is underway to detain other persons who engaged in such activities.’’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased by 88 per cent to 359 within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, four people died of the disease. (Sputnik/NAN)