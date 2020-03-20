COVID-19: 64 people arrested over fake news in Turkey

COVID-19: 64 people arrested over fake news in Turkey

Friday, March 20, 2020 3:02 pm


The Turkish Interior Ministry on Friday said authorities have detained a total of 64 people for disseminating false information about COVID-19 epidemic via social media.

The authorities identified 242 people who posted false and provocative information about coronavirus in social media.

“Of these, 64 people were detained. Work is underway to detain other persons who engaged in such activities.’’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased by 88 per cent to 359 within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, four people died of the disease. (Sputnik/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Destroy biological weapons, we’re mere humans
    23 mins ago

    South Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to 202
    31 mins ago

    COVID-19: Igbinedion University stops foreign trips, workshops
    48 mins ago

    Kidnapped Anglican Bishop’s wife regains freedom
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: FT Africa urges banks to provide hand sanitisers at ATM kiosks
    1 hour ago

    NDDC: Niger Delta Youths Take Fed Govt to Court
    1 hour ago

    Alleged Assault: Magistrate orders Oluwo to appear in court
    2 hours ago

    Lagos explosion: Igbo leaders send message to Sanwo-olu