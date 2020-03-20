COVID-19: FT Africa urges banks to provide hand sanitisers at ATM kiosks

Friday, March 20, 2020 3:31 pm


ATM machine:

Financial Technology (FT) Africa has urged all banks to provide hand sanitisers at all ATM kiosks in every location to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Sola Fanawopo, Editor-in-Chief of FT Africa made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

He said that as part of banks’ cashless campaign to stem the spread of COVID-19, they should ensure all-round-the-clock deployment of security guards at all ATM kiosks to make sure customers adhere to the use of hand sanitisers.

“According to recent hospital journals, it has been explained that COVID-19 can remain on surfaces, such as metal, glass or plastic for up to nine days.

“The process of hand sanitising should be recorded by the CCTV cameras and the video footage should be kept safe for a period of time,’’ Fanawopo said.

Fanawopo added that the management of the banks should endeavour to disinfect all the ATM kiosks daily with sodium hypochlorite solution, as an additional means to protect users.

