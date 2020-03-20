COVID-19: Igbinedion University stops foreign trips, workshops

By Jethro lbileke

The management of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, has announced cancellation of all international conferences and workshops earlier scheduled for members of staff of the University.

Also cancelled till further notice are all invitations extended to foreign partners and collaborators, especially from index countries.

The University in a bulletin by its Public Relations Unit, said the ban was in response to the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the bulletin, “Staff members are hereby prohibited from such trips.

“All public lectures, symposia, workshop earlier scheduled to hold in the University are hereby postponed indefinitely.

“The University enjoins all staff and students to use the hand sanitizers already provided religiously.”

The University management however added that lectures will continue in the various Colleges under strict adherence to precautionary measures, including hand washing, use of sanitizers and keeping social distance.