COVID-19: Ogun Govt. vows to enforce ban on religious activities

The Ogun State Government says it will ensure that the ban on all religious gatherings of more than 50 persons, is strictly enforced.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Kunle Somorin made this known while speaking with some journalists on Friday in Abeokuta.

The state government had on Thursday placed a ban on highly density gatherings including those in churches, mosques, schools and other social gatherings of more than 50 people at a time.

Somorin said that it would be foolhardy for anyone to defy the order, which was one of the measures put in place to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

He said that the order was in the interest of the public and as such should not be taken with levity.

Somorin, however, said that security agencies had been alerted and were on top of the situation to ensure compliance, adding “they will go round on Sunday to ensure compliance”.

Meanwhile, a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) check reveals that a number of mosques in Abeokuta were shut on Friday as the faithful were turned back in adherence to the directive of the state government.