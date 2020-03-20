Just in: Sen. Ben Bruce wife dies

Just in: Sen. Ben Bruce wife dies

Friday, March 20, 2020 9:30 am


 

Ben Bruce and late wife

Evelyn,  wife of former senator and media mogul, Ben Bruce is dead.

Ben Bruce announced the death  on his Facebook page on Friday morning said his wife died after battling cancer for many years.

He said, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.‬

“‪Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. ‬

‪”I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Coronavirus: MFM shut down services in Lagos, Ogun
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Ogun CAN, Muslim community order compliance with ban
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Senate call on Buhari to address Nigerians ‘cheap, sensational’- Presidency
    2 hours ago

    Mama Christie and the children of March
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Why response in Africa must be different – WHO
    10 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Gov. Makinde apologises over PDP rally
    10 hours ago

    Bandits kill 7 in Zamfara village
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: CAN declares days of prayer