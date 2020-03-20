Just in: Sen. Ben Bruce wife dies

Evelyn, wife of former senator and media mogul, Ben Bruce is dead.

Ben Bruce announced the death on his Facebook page on Friday morning said his wife died after battling cancer for many years.

He said, “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.‬

“‪Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. ‬

‪”I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours.”