Police nab 34 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command says it has apprehended 34 suspected cultists in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the stae, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

He said with barely five days since the proscription order was signed by the governor, the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, had ordered DPOs to infiltrate the group and keep the state safe.

“Operatives of the Command identified and raided cultists rendezvous in Uruan Local Government Area, Uyo plaza and 101 Estate in Uyo Local Government, where 34 suspected cultists were arrested.

“The Commissioner of Akwa Ibom State reiterates that in the coming days, additional bites would be given to the law against cultism.

“In that regard, he has enjoined the Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical teams to intensify the fight while the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) personnel are to infiltrate these groups to identify the members and sponsors for possible arrest and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police calls for the full cooperation of all peace loving residents of Akwa Ibom State in this fight against cultism in the interest of the State,” he said.