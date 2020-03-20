Tinubu condoles Sen. Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

The APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Sen. Ben Murray- Bruce over the death of his wife, Evelyn.

Tinubu, in a condolence message on Friday in Lagos, expressed his deepest sympathy over the death of Murray-Bruce beloved wife, Evelyn.

“Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passage of your beloved wife, Evelyn.

“Losing an intimate person like a wife can be very painful, but please take solace in the life she lived and the sweet memories of the time you shared while alive.

“Like you said in your tweet, cancer should not be a death sentence,” he said.

Tinubu urged citizens to scale up awareness on the need for constant checks for early detection, immediate and continuous treatment of cancer.

He said: “Please know that our thoughts are with you at this moment.

“I pray that God grants your wife eternal rest and give you, the children and all the people she left behind the strength to carry on after her.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Murray-Bruce announced on Friday on his twitter handle that he lost his wife of 41 years to cancer. (NAN)