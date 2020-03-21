Bello to journalists: Correct me when I’m wrong

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Alh. Yahaya Bello has urged journalists and religious leaders in the country to act as watch dogs to his administration and beat him back to line whenever they think he is going astray.

The Governor made this known Thursday in Lokoja when members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ in the State paid him a condolence visit over the death of his mother.

He noted that his administration has enjoyed tremendous support from the media and thanked them for associating with him in his moment of grief. He described the media as the fourth estate of the realm which must be fearless and fair in its duties.

“I sincerely appreciate you please continue to partner with us to ensure that our state is great. Say exactly what is happening, say exactly what you see and whip us on the line when you see that we are deviating from line because that is exactly what my mother used to do you can equally play the role of a mother to me.

“Our journalists and including our mallams must focus on us, because as a government sometimes we don’t see our back. You are the one that should watch our back for us that is why you are referred to as the Fourth estate of the realm.

*You have to tell us if we are doing good so that we can do more and if we are doing anything to the contrary, please equally tell us so that we take corrections. I always say that whenever you see me exhibiting what is good, it was exactly what my mother taught me to do.

Earlier, the journalists led by NUJ Chairman Comrade Adeiza Jimoh Momoh commiserated with the governor and his immediate family over the death of Hajiya Hauwau Bello. She passed on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 101.