Buhari sends 50th birthday message to Apostle Suleman

Saturday, March 21, 2020 7:01 pm


Apostle Suleman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sent a warm birthday message to one of his fiercest critics, Apostle John Suleman, the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman

In the 50th birthday message signed by Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, the President felicitated with Apostle Suleman, “congratulating him for a life of service and dedication to God and humanity.”

The President also said he rejoiced “with all family members, friends and associates of the spiritual leader, whose influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged continues to resonate.

“The President felicitates with the Christian community, and all congregants of the of Omega Fire Ministries, praying that the almighty God will continue to sustain the General Overseer in wisdom, strength and good health.

 

