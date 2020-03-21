Cleric disclaims children over misconduct

Ayo Eniola, a Celestial Church of Christ prophet, Minnesota, US, has cried out to the general public that Mr Ebenezer Fowobaje of Dallas, Texas, USA and Mrs Oluwabunmi Rachel Omole (alias Mrs Terry) of Minnesota, USA, are not his children. He added that neither do they have any connection with him whatsoever or Ayo Eniola Estate, Gbagada, Lagos State in Nigeria or any of his properties in Nigeria.

According to Eniola: “ Mr Fowobaje has been going about introducing himself to people that he is my step-son, showing them pictures he took with me upon my recent arrival in the USA for missionary works. I met him within the fold of the Celestial Church of Christ (USA). He basically helped to run personal errands for me upon my arrival in the US, thus having access to my sensitive documents. But I had to part ways with him when I had of his evil ploys to claim that he is my son. Mrs Bunmi Omole who is his girlfriend is his alleged accomplice.”

The Prophet added: “I state categorically that the duo are not related to me in any way and anybody that does business with them does so at his own in respect of Ayo Eniola Estate Gbagada, Lagos and any of my properties within Nigeria, does so at his or her detriment as I, Prophet Eniola will not be liable in any form.”

Meanwhile, Eniola said the office of the Lagos State Land Registry and the relevant agencies were duly informed.