Coronavirus: 5 suspected cases in Nasarawa tested negative

The Nasarawa Government has said that all the five suspected cases of COVID-19 being isolated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, tested negative to the virus.

Ahmed Yahaya, State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this at press briefing on Saturday, following and emergency stakeholders meeting at the Government House, Lafia.

According to the Commissioner, the results from specimen taken from the five suspected cases for test at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja, all came back negative.

Yahaya said that the five persons were still undergoing some clinical processes and would soon be discharge from the isolation centre.

He added that the government has put machinery in place to curtail any case of COVID-19 in the state.

He said government had set up response teams, domiciled at FMC Keffi and Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia with isolation centres at the two facilities.

“The suspected cases that were confirmed negative were quarantined at one of the isolation centre in Keffi.

“The isolation centre in DASH has been expanded to 18 rooms; nine each for suspected cases and confirmed cases if any,” the Commissioner added.

He further explained that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had directed the resumption and completion of work at the Epidemiology Centre Lafia to assist in the fight against infectious diseases.

Yahaya, therefore, called on members of the public not to panic as the government was prepared to tackle all infectious diseases including COVID-19.

On his part, Retired Justice Sidi Bage, Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, commended the state government for the efforts to educate the public about the pandemic.

The Emir promised that as traditional rulers, they would step down the sensitisation to their subjects, especially those at the grassroot who are more ignorant of the situation.

The Emir also urged the public to maintain social distance and improve on personal and environmental hygiene as advised by the government and experts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.