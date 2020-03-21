Coronavirus: Catholic Bishop bans placing of holy water at church entrances

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Callistus Onaga has ordered all parishes in the diocese to immediately stop placing holy water at the entrances of the church.

In a statement released on Saturday in Enugu, Enugu State, personally signed by him, the bishop said the action was part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The cleric said it was also necessary as people touch holy water at church entrances to do the sign of the cross on their faces.

He urged priests to thoroughly wash their hands before distributing Holy Communion as well as avoid touching the tongue of recipients in the process.

Onaga advocated for constant washing of hands with antiseptic soap especially after using toilet, counting money, playing with a pet or visiting a sick person to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Onaga urged the public to maintain clean environment and also observe personal hygiene at all times.

According to him, priests and religious groups visiting sick persons should exercise greater caution by wearing mouth covers and hand gloves while administering sacrament to them.

While appealing for God’s intervention in the situation, the Catholic Prelate added that more stringent measures might be put in place as the situation developed.