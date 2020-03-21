Coronavirus: Total shutdown as FG closes Abuja, Lagos airports to International flights

Nigerian government on Saturday announced the closure of Abuja and Lagos airports to international flights as part of measures to stop spread of Coronavirus into the country.

This essentially means all airports in the country have will be closed to International traffic.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA had earlier closed all other airports in the country, leaving only Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, open to receive international flights effective from Saturday, 21, March.

But in a statement on Saturday, NCAA directed all airports not to receive any international flights except from emergency and essential flights from Monday, 23 March.

“Effective Monday, March 23, 2020 to April 23, 2020, Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed to international flights.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights,” NCAA said.

The announcement was made as Nigeria records 10 new cases of Coronavirus virus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 22.