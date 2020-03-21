COVID-19: Ekiti courts to treat only urgent criminal matters

Ekiti Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Ayodeji Daramola has directed that only urgent criminal matters should be attended to, in all the High Courts in the state.

Tbis was contained in a Public Service announcement signed by the CJ in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

He said the decision followed the directive by the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Friday, for the closure of all Academic Institutions and public gatherings in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Fayemi had encouraged all public and private services to work from home from Monday, March 23, while the inter and intra-state transportation were advised to avoid overloading of passengers.

The governor also said motorcyclists must carry only one passenger each to minimise close contact as much as possible and hand washing facilities must be available at all motor parks .

“Citizens are also advised to wash their hands regularly and unnecessary travel in and out of Ekiti is discouraged at this time,” the governor had said.

The CJ noted that only fresh Criminal (overnight) cases would be attended to in all the Magistrate Courts henceforth until further notice.

He said in all cases, only direct parties to the matters for hearing would be allowed into the court premises during the period of hearing.