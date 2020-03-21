COVID-19: Ekiti courts to treat only urgent criminal matters

COVID-19: Ekiti courts to treat only urgent criminal matters

Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:59 am


Justice

Ekiti Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Ayodeji Daramola has directed that only urgent criminal matters should be attended to, in all the High Courts in the state.

Tbis was contained in a  Public Service announcement signed by the CJ  in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

He said the decision followed the directive by the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on  Friday, for the closure of all Academic Institutions and public gatherings in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Fayemi had encouraged all public and private services to work from home from Monday, March 23, while the inter and intra-state transportation were advised to avoid overloading of passengers.

The governor also said motorcyclists must carry only one passenger each to minimise close contact as much as possible and hand washing facilities must be available at all motor parks .

“Citizens are also  advised to wash their hands regularly and unnecessary travel in and out of Ekiti  is discouraged at this time,” the governor had  said.

The CJ noted that only fresh Criminal (overnight) cases would be attended to in all the Magistrate Courts henceforth until further notice.

He said in all cases,  only direct parties to the matters for hearing would be allowed into the court premises during the period of hearing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Biafra/Fall of Enugu: Day Prof Nwabueze, Others Consulted a Mystic for Victory
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: LASG to teach students via broadcast, social media
    2 hours ago

    P/Harcourt residents mourn murdered lawyer
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: How you can play your part
    3 hours ago

    Racial discrimination over coronavirus shameful — UN Chief
    4 hours ago

    ICPC arrests ex-presidential panel chairman, Obono-Obla
    11 hours ago

    Police nab 34 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom
    12 hours ago

    Just in: Italian who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria discharged!(+ photos)