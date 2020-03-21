COVID-19: LASG to teach students via broadcast, social media

The Lagos State Government says it will be teaching students eight subjects, through the television and radio, as school activities are suspended due to the coronavirus disease.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said in a statement on Saturday, that the programmes would ensure that students were engaged during the period of school closure.

Adefisayo said that the programmes would have teachers who specialised in core subjects as Mathematics, English language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Literature in English and Financial Accounting take the various topics.

She explained that the teachings would be recorded and circulated on various social media platforms for easy accessibility by students.

According to her, the tutorial programmes are targeted at the students preparing for their West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and other examinations.

She advised parents against allowing their wards to patronise private tutorial centres during the period of school closure, so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

”Parents should ensure that their wards stay at home during this period and tune their radio or television sets to listen and watch Lagos sponsored teaching programmes,” the commissioner said.

Adefisayo urged students to observe basic hygiene such as avoiding body contact, large gatherings, close contact with a sick person or persons, regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

She further urged the children to keep a distance of at least five feet from anyone coughing and sneezing.

She said that any suspected case of Coronavirus should be isolated and reported immediately by calling the designated hotline: 0800CORONA.

According to her, this is not a period to panic as the government is not relenting in its efforts to contain the pandemic.