COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative

A 70 years old returnee from the United States of America in Ondo State, simply identified as David, suspected of having coronavirus has tested negative for the virus.

He was rushed unconscious to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital on after manifesting symptoms like coughing and pneumonia associated with coronavirus.

The man who just returned from Maryland was isolated as a precautionary move and his sample was collected for testing.

Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, on Saturday disclosed that the sample tested negative for coronavirus, thus the state is still free from the pandemic.