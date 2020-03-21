COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative

COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative

Saturday, March 21, 2020 11:49 am


Coronavirus

A 70 years old returnee from the United States of America in Ondo State, simply identified as David, suspected of having coronavirus has tested negative for the virus.

He was rushed unconscious to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital on  after manifesting symptoms like coughing and pneumonia associated with coronavirus.

The man who just returned from Maryland was isolated as a precautionary move and his sample was collected for testing.

Ondo Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, on Saturday disclosed that the sample tested  negative for coronavirus, thus the state is still free from the pandemic.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Mauritius reports first death from coronavirus
    15 mins ago

    “It’s Not My Portion,” leading cause of cancer death in Africa – Physician
    21 mins ago

    COVID -19: Rangers players get 10 days break – Official
    2 hours ago

    Why the November 2020 election in America matters to us
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Ekiti courts to treat only urgent criminal matters
    5 hours ago

    Biafra/Fall of Enugu: Day Prof Nwabueze, Others Consulted a Mystic for Victory
    5 hours ago

    COVID-19: LASG to teach students via broadcast, social media
    5 hours ago

    P/Harcourt residents mourn murdered lawyer