Eureka! Anti-Coronavirus vaccine found, FG should seek Cuba’s help-Falana

Mr Femi Falana, s Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, has written a letter to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, advising Nigeria to seek the help of Cuba to fight Coronavirus. That pandemic, as part of its hideous world itinerary, has visited Nigeria!

Below is the letter:

March 20, 2019,

Minister of Health,

Federal Ministry of Health,

Federal Secretariat,

Abuja, FCT.

REQUEST TO CONTACT CUBAN GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING COVID 19

We have confirmed that the Cuban drug known as ‘Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B’ developed by Cuba has so far proved to be the most effective weapon against COVID-19. Apart from the Chinese Government which has chosen ‘Interfron Alpha 2B’ as one of the drugs for combating COVID-19 the Italian Government has adopted it and secured the services

of Cuban doctors along with Chinese experts in combating the dreaded disease.

The right wing Brazilian Government which had expelled Cuban doctors two years ago on ideological grounds has been compelled to request for the assistance of Cuban medical team amidst conovarious pandemic. Similarly, other Latin American, Caribbean and European countries are reported to have requested the Cuban drug and also help from Cuban medical professionals to fight the COVID-19 scourge.

In view of the foregoing, we call on you to use your good offices to confirm the efficacy of the Interfron Alpha 2B’ and recommend same for the treatment of COVID 19. Having regards to the selfless role of the Cuban medical professionals in eradicating the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2017 we call without any further delay. The health of humanity should not be sacrificed on the alter of ideological disputation.

Femi Falana SAN