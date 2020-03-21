Eureka! Anti-Coronavirus vaccine found, FG should seek Cuba’s help-Falana

Eureka! Anti-Coronavirus vaccine found, FG should seek Cuba’s help-Falana

Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:55 pm


Dr. Osagie Ehanire

Mr Femi Falana, s Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, has written a letter to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, advising Nigeria to seek the help of Cuba to fight Coronavirus. That pandemic, as part of its hideous world itinerary, has visited Nigeria!

Falana’s reason: “ We have confirmed that the Cuban drug known as ‘Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B’ developed by Cuba has so far proved to be the most effective weapon against COVID-19. Apart from the Chinese Government which has  chosen ‘Interfron Alpha 2B’ as one of the drugs for combating COVID-19 the Italian Government has adopted it and secured the services of Cuban doctors along with Chinese experts in comb”

 

Below is the letter:

 

March 20, 2019,

Minister of Health, 

Federal Ministry of Health, 

Federal Secretariat, 

Abuja, FCT.

REQUEST TO CONTACT  CUBAN GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING COVID 19

We have confirmed that the Cuban drug known as ‘Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B’ developed by Cuba has so far proved to be the most effective weapon against COVID-19. Apart from the Chinese Government which has  chosen ‘Interfron Alpha 2B’ as one of the drugs for combating COVID-19 the Italian Government has adopted it and secured the services 

of Cuban doctors along with Chinese experts in combating the dreaded disease. 

The right wing Brazilian Government which had expelled Cuban doctors two years ago on ideological  grounds has been compelled to request  for the assistance of  Cuban medical team amidst conovarious pandemic. Similarly, other Latin American, Caribbean and European countries are reported to have requested the Cuban drug and also help from Cuban medical professionals to fight the  COVID-19 scourge.  

In view of the foregoing,  we call on you to use your good offices to confirm the efficacy of the Interfron Alpha 2B’ and recommend same for the treatment of COVID 19.  Having regards to the selfless role of the Cuban medical professionals in eradicating the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2017  we call  without any further delay. The health of humanity should not be sacrificed on the alter of ideological disputation.

Femi Falana SAN

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Troops destroy over 40 bandit camps, rescue 22 kidnap victims in Zamfara
    57 mins ago

    Gunmen kidnap district head, son, Imam in Zamfara
    1 hour ago

    US VP Mike Pence, wife to undergo test for coronavirus
    2 hours ago

    BoI raises €1b to support MSMEs, others.
    3 hours ago

    Wife reveals Coronavirus forces Messi to shave clean
    3 hours ago

    Buhari sends 50th birthday message to Apostle Suleman
    3 hours ago

    PDP members in Rivers elect new chairman, others
    3 hours ago

    Cleric disclaims children over misconduct