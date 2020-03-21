Shock as groom dies on wedding day in Jos

A groom-to-be, Mr Samuel Yarling, of Lamingo, Jos, has reportedly died on his wedding day leaving his bride-to-be and both families devastated.

The wedding which was slated for March 21, at the ECWA Church Seminary, had sent two families into mourning after the sudden death of the groom.

Late Yarling was set to marry his heartthrob, Miss Helen Weze, a nurse, who according to family is currently on admission at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUT) after going into shock, on learning about her soon-to-be husband’s death.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who spoke with a family member said that late Yarling was full of life before his untimely death.

He revealed that both the late groom and he had gone to pick his wedding suit at his sister’s house at about 12 am and while there he fell on the ground and had a slight bruise on his head.

He said that his bruise was treated at a nearby patent medicine store while they left for their guest house where they could pass the night.

Recounting further, the source said that after about an hour of their arrival at the guest house the late Yarling began to vomit uncontrollably.

He said that it made him call for help and he was rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival.

He described his death as shocking and painful because late Yarling kept telling him he was fine until everything took a different turn and he died in his arms.

A friend of the deceased said that the deceased was busy on Friday but retired later to conclude plans for the next day.

Plateau police spokesperson, SP Uba Agaba, said that the death had not been reported but they would investigate the matter.