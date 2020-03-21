US VP Mike Pence, wife to undergo test for coronavirus

Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:31 pm


Donald Trump (R) and  Mike Pence (L)

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are to undergo tests for coronavirus.

Pence, who revealed this on Saturday said this is because one of his office staffers contracted the virus.

He,  however, noted  that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday.

He said, “Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.”

