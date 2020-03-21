Wife reveals Coronavirus forces Messi to shave clean

The Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi, has shaved his beard. This was revealed by his wife, Antonella, that her husband decided to get rid of his beard for the fear of contacting coronavirus.

His new look brings back the glorious early 2010. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, it is widely known having a beard could pose a serious risk for a person.

There were reports the virus adheres more to facial hair, moreover, bearded people tend to touch their face more often which could be dangerous nowadays, sportsvillagesquare reported.

“Having a beard also makes it complicated to put on a protective mask. Many medical workers have already shaved their beards so Messi could also act out of the solidarity for those on the frontline of this global battle.

Above all, Messi’s new look brings us back to the glorious early 2010s.

In 2011, Messi claimed the Champions League trophy by beating Manchester United 3-1 in the final. The Argentine scored the winning goal.

Moreover, in 2012 when Messi set a new all-time record by scoring 91 games in a single calendar year.

Leo played a total of 69 games for club and country that year, meaning that he scored about 1.32 goals per game or a goal every 68 minutes.”