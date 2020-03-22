BREAKING: 3 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Lagos

BREAKING: 3 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Lagos

Sunday, March 22, 2020 6:08 pm


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said three new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos.

This brings the number of cases in Nigeria to 30

On its Twitter handle, NCDC said, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria

“2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.”

