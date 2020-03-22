Coronavirus: NCDC confirms new case in Abuja

The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 27 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said a new case has been confirmed in Abuja.

The NCDC has earlier Sunday morning announced the increase in number of cases from 22 on Saturday to 26 with three new cases recorded in Abuja and one in Lagos.

Announcing the fourth case in Abuja on its Twitter handle, NCDC said, “One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria

“As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

“Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death”