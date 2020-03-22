Coronavirus: NCDC says confirmed cases in Nigeria now 26

Coronavirus: NCDC says confirmed cases in Nigeria now 26

Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:28 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 26 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria.

NCDC made this known on Sunday through its Twitter handle, as it revealed confirmation of four new cases in the country, with three of the fresh cases in Lagos and one in Oyo State.

“One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo State, Nigeria. As at 08:05a.m on the 22nd of March, there are 26 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Of the 26 confirmed cases,  two have been discharged with no death,” the centre said.

It added that the remaining three new cases were in Lagos, and were being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

NCDC said that the three cases reported in Lagos State have travel history to high-risk countries in the last seven days.

It said that it was working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health to identify and follow up with contacts, adding that travellers that returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, should stay in self-isolation

NCDC noted that there are currently 19 cases on Lagos; three  in Abuja, two in Ogun, one in Ekiti and one in Oyo State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    COVID-19: Bankers Committee to support Nigerian pharmaceutical coys
    16 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Over one billion people locked in as Indians observe curfew
    28 mins ago

    88.9FM’s Rountable : Senator Ojudu speaks on Ekiti Obas, Oshiomhole, 2023, other matters arising
    36 mins ago

    COVID-19: Trump insists on use of malaria drug for treatment
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Why I did’t reveal God said there’ll be compulsory holiday- Adeboye
    1 hour ago

    Kidnapped UCTH staff regains freedom in Calabar
    1 hour ago

    Just in: Oyo Govt announces first case Coronavirus
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: LASG advises residents against exceeding 50 persons at any gathering