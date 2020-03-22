Coronavirus: Nigerian Govt confirms 3 new cases

Coronavirus: Nigerian Govt confirms 3 new cases

Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:58 am


coronavirus

The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria  jumped from 22 announced on Saturday to 25 on Sunday.

This is with the announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control of the discovery of three new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC had announced  confirmation of 10 fresh cases of the virus in Nigeria on Saturday to bring the number of cases in the country to 22.

All the three new cases are in Lagos.

With the three fresh cases announced early Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus  in the country have jumped to 25.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, the Nigeria Center For Disease Control said, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria.

“As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria.

“Of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Egbaland, May 6 and Ayinla Omowura
    2 hours ago

    Absentee president in a season of Corona Virus 
    10 hours ago

    Covid-19: IPC calls for measures to protect journalists
    10 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 5 suspected cases in Nasarawa tested negative
    10 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa govt. to test incoming travelers at motor parks
    11 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Mosques, churches to close in Egypt for 2 weeks
    11 hours ago

    Britain seals deal with private hospitals as Covid-19 warnings grow
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Bayelsa shuts schools, restricts gathering in worship centres, clubs