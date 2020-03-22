Coronavirus: Nigerian Govt confirms 3 new cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jumped from 22 announced on Saturday to 25 on Sunday.

This is with the announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control of the discovery of three new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC had announced confirmation of 10 fresh cases of the virus in Nigeria on Saturday to bring the number of cases in the country to 22.

All the three new cases are in Lagos.

With the three fresh cases announced early Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country have jumped to 25.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, the Nigeria Center For Disease Control said, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria.

“As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria.

“Of the 25 confirmed cases, two have been discharged with no death.”