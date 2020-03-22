Coronavirus: Police to strictly enforce ban on gatherings in Ogun

Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:47 pm


Police:

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta
Ogun Police Command has expressed its readiness to enforce the ban on public gathering ordered by the state government as part of the measures to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
The command, in a press release issued by  its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said it has already activated all its tactics squads as well as DPOs to ensure full implementation of the ban.
Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate release of minor offenders who are in police custody as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ogun State.
“In view of the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID- 19 which has been declared by world Health Organization as pandemic and the subsequent order by the Federal and Ogun state governments banning all form of social and religious gathering, the Ogun state police command wishes to inform the general public of its readiness to embark on full enforcement of the banning order.
“To that effect, all the command’s tactical squads as well as area Commanders and DPOs have been activated to ensure the full implementation of the order and to make sure that the order is obeyed to the letter.
“The commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson therefore appeal to members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that may attract up to 50 people as the command is all out to strictly enforce the government directives,” Police said in the statement.
“In addition, the commissioner of police has ordered immediate release of all suspects been detained for minor offences in all police detention facilities across the state as part of the preventive measure while the police medical team has been directed to take the awareness campaign to market places, Barracks, police formations and detention facilities to safeguard the suspects safety.
“Members of the public can reach the command through the control room number 08081770416 or 08081770419 if they  noticed anywhere where the banning order is not been obeyed,” the statement concluded.
