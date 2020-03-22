Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth II moves to Windsor castle, as Buckingham official tests positive

A royal staff at Buckingham Palace has tested positive of the Coronavirus. Though details are still sketchy, Palace sources confirmed that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, had to be sent out to Windsor castle last Thursday immediately the diagnosis of the worker, who works for the 93- year old Queen, was confirmed. All other members of staff, wo were in direct contact with the confirmed case have now been placed in self isolation.

An unnamed Palace spokesman was quoted as follows; “The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff. In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the actions to protect all employees and other people involved.” The Buckingham Palace is run by over 500 staff.

Meanwhile , the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday visited an NHS 111 centre, but strictly adhered to the new protocol of no shaking hands and maintainance of social distancing. In fact, at one point, Kate almost shook hands with one of the staff but Price William supposedly shouted “Don’t shake hands” and used his hand to stop her. “We can do a photograph if we are not within a metre of each other”, he jokingly added.

The Changing of Guard, at Buckingham Palace is also being scaled back, due to the new public order on social distancing. This is a very popular tourist attraction which marks the moment soldiers on guard change places with new guards.

In addition, the Royal Gardens at Highgrove, the country house of Prince Charles and Camilla, are now close till the end of June.

The Queen is currently in residence at Windsor Castle and is not expected to undertake any official assignment in the foreseeable future. It’s not been confirmed yet if the wedding of Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will still go on, or if it will just be scaled down. Beatrice is Prince Andrew’s first daughter and is ninth in line of succession to the British throne. Prince Andrew, 60, is widely regarded as the favourite child of the Queen but was stripped of royal duties few months ago and has not been seen in public for a while.

