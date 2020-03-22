Coronavirus: We’re not shutting down operations – Union Bank

Coronavirus: We’re not shutting down operations – Union Bank

Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:53 pm


Inside one of the Union Bank branches, Enugu

The Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, on Sunday, denied social media report that it would shut down its daily operations, beginning from March 23 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Head, Corporate Communication and Marketing of the bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said in Lagos on Sunday that the financial institution would be opened and fully operational.

“Union Bank branches will remain open and fully operational to serve customers during these Covid-19 crises.

“In addition, with the exception of customers serving employees and critical operations and technology functions, most other employees will be required to work remotely from home.

“However, we have adopted safety protocols to protect our customers and employees during this period,” she said.

Ekezie-Ekaidem added also that the bank had essentially activated its flexi-work policy for those employees who could still perform their duties remotely.

She gave the assurance that the bank would continue to assess the situation and make necessary adjustments as events unfolded.

Besides, she said that the bank branches were now operating under a heightened hygiene protocol, all in a bid to ensuring safe banking halls for all.

