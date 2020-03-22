COVID-19: Deeper Life says didn’t hold crusade on Thursday

The Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) did not hold any crusade on Thursday as being reported in some sections of online media, a statement from the Church said on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the online media alleged that the General Superintendent of the Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, held a crusade despite the ban against large gatherings by the government.

A statement by the Church Secretary, Pastor Samuel Afuwape, said that the content of the articles, which went viral online, was misleading, mischievous and totally untrue.

According to the statement, the church is law-abiding and will never disobey the law of the land for any reason.

“Our attention has been drawn to an article by a cross section of the online media on Thursday, 19th March, 2020, alleging that the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi held a crusade despite the ban against large gatherings by the government.

“The publication was a complete misrepresentation of our special monthly church service tagged: “Power Night”, which was streamed online to all Deeper Life Bible Church locations worldwide.

“Generally, it is not our practice to join issues with media outlets, but as a responsible and law-abiding church, we believe that we need to set the record straight as the content of the articles, which went viral online, was misleading, mischievous and totally untrue,” it read.

It said that, in line with the directives of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday limiting social and religious gatherings to a maximum of 50 persons, the church had, in compliance, held its monthly Power Night Service at local districts.

“Here, an old message of the General Superintendent was transmitted by satellite broadcast.

“It bears restating that it was not a new service, but the message from an old programme that was broadcast worldwide.

“The grossly misleading report mis-represented the actual situation, hence the need to set the records straight.

“Even in these trying times for our nation and the whole world, we encourage all true believers to keep faith and hope alive, for our redemption draws nigh,” the statement added.