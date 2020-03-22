COVID-19: Gani Adams postpones Oke’badan, Eledumare festivals

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has announced that the Oke’badan and Eledumare festivals have been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of coronavirus disease across the world.

Adams, the Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two festivals were earlier scheduled to hold between March 25 and March 31 respectively.

Adams explained that the postponement was made in line with the directives of the Federal Government and state governments in the Southwest that all social gatherings be suspended.

He said: “As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, (OFF), I wish to state categorically that the Oke’badan and Eledumare festivals have been postponed.

“The decision was made in line with the directives of the Federal Government and state governments that all social gatherings be suspended.

“The report of the spread of the deadly disease is growing by the day. For instance, Lagos has discovered new cases; Oyo state has also recorded a case of the coronavirus pandemic”

“We are one of the voices advocating for good health care services in the country. The news is scary and nobody is safe with the rate COVID-19 spreads like wildfire.’’

The Aare Onakakanfo restated the need for caution, saying the decision became imperative as there was need to reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

Adams said unfortunately, the hospitality business, tourism sector, sports, religion including hotels and restaurants were mostly affected by that COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged his members, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora not to panic as the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be a thing of the past.

Adams also advised Nigerians to remain calm, expressing hope that the situation would be taken care of within a short period of time.

The Aare Onakakanfo appealed to the Federal Government to be proactive in the efforts to nip the scourge in the bud.

He said: “As we continue to face the reality of the moment with the raging effect of coronavirus across the world.

“We must not panic because it is in a time like this that we need to show character and strength in ensuring that we keep our heads above the waters as soon as possible.”