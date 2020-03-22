Covid-19: IGP directs strict enforcement of social restriction orders

– Warns against unnecessary arrests/detention of suspects

Okafor Ofiebor

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammad. A. Adamu has directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police nationwide to ensure that all legitimate orders given in pursuant to efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country are strictly enforced within their areas of jurisdiction.

The IGP, while urging officers to observe personal safety measures, further directs the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.

In a issued on Sunday evening, DCP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer reiterates that detention of suspects must be reduced to the barest minimum and that only very serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

The IGP further directs that adequate measures be in place to screen persons to be committed into Police custody.

The IGP enjoins citizens to avoid social visits to Police stations and other Police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered Command CPs to immediately publicize phone numbers of their Command Control Rooms, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other Tactical Commanders using the conventional and non- conventional media in order to facilitate alternative interacting and reporting options between the Public and the Police.

Also, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive that all tertiary institutions be shut, the IGP has ordered the immediate closure of the Nigeria Police Academy as well as all Police Primary and Secondary Schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Force Medical Services has been empowered and directed to step up sensitization programmes across Commands, formations and barracks in the country on the COVID-19 pandemic.