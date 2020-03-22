COVID-19: Kano evacuates 780 exchange students

COVID-19: Kano evacuates 780 exchange students

Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:46 pm


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Kano State Government says it has evacuated 780 exchange students to their respective states of origin, to contain spread of COVID-19 disease.

Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Ministry of Education, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi,  as saying that exchange students from 17 northern states were evacuated to their states as part of preventive measures against Coronavirus.

“The evacuation followed directives by the state government for the closure of public and private schools operating in the state to prevent spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

Sanusi said the state government accorded premium to ensure sustainability of the student exchange programme initiated in the past 30 years.

He said the programme was designed to solidify the existing unity between the northern states, ading: “It will enable the students to appreciate the diverse culture, social and religion of other northern states as well as to acclimatize with environment other than their own

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    COVID -19: Kogi civil servants to work from home
    42 mins ago

    Ex- governor Wada visits Bello over mother’s death 
    57 mins ago

    COVID-19: Deeper Life says didn’t hold crusade on Thursday
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: We’re not shutting down operations – Union Bank
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Oyo activates Emergency Centres, names incident manager
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: MTN staff to start working from home Monday
    3 hours ago

    Alleged fraud: EFCC to arraign ex-HoS, Oyo-Ita, 8 others
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: IGP directs strict enforcement of social restriction orders