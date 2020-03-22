Covid-19: LASG advises residents against exceeding 50 persons at any gathering

Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:34 am


Gov Sanwo-Ole demonstrating caution against Coronavirus by making use of sanitizer

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its call on residents to adhere to the precautions outlined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his address to update the public about steps taken to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus disease.
A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso affirmed that the directive against the congregation of more than 50 persons in a single location will be enforced.
The decision was taken in the interest of Lagosians, he said.

He confirmed that despite conflicting figures on various media outlets, the number of persons restricted from gathering in public or private events remains 50 individuals.

Omotoso urged residents to remain calm despite the discovery of more persons testing positive to the virus, adding that the government is prepared to handle any eventuality.

While emphasising the need to remain vigilant, the Commissioner maintained that the emergency toll-free line 08000CORONA and other numbers provided by the Ministry of Health remain functional, advising members of the public to report any suspected case of COVID-19 through the helplines or at the nearest public health institution.

