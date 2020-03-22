Just in: Lagos asks civil servants to stay at home over Coronavirus

As part of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, popularly known as coronavirus, the Lagos State Government on Sunday directed public officers from Grade level 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days from Monday, 23 March.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order on Sunday in a press conference duing which he also enumerated measures being taken by his government to tackle the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, with the state fast emerging as the epicentre of the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu orders shutdown of public offices over spread of Coronavirus.

But the directive does not affect those who are first responders such as medical officers, LASEMA, LASTMA and others.

The Governor advised private sectors to ensure only those on essential duties are allowed to come to work.

” In addition to all the previous directives issued so far, I am now hereby directing all public officers in the entire unified public service from Grade Levels 1 to 12, which constitutes 70 percent of the entire public service workforce, to stay at home from Monday 23rd of March 2020, for 14 days in the first instance. We will review this as time goes on.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting public offices, and to transact as much business as is possible through the telephone and others online channels,” he said.

” I am using this opportunity to encourage the private sector to take similar steps to ensure that as many as possible are able to stay at home for the foreseeable future,” he added.

The Governor said additional places to be used as isolation centres have been identified across the State even as he urged residents to maintain the social distancing culture.

He also appealed to all those who have just returned from foreign trips to self-isolate for 14 days.