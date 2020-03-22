Just in: Oyo Govt announces first case Coronavirus

Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:55 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Government on Sunday announced the first case of COVID-19, popularly known as Coronavirus.

Governor Seyi Makinde, the Chairman of the State Covid-19 Task Force said the suspected case who has been in isolation eventually tested positive with the result of the test received late Saturday evening. .

The Governor  said,  “The Covid-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

“A follow up on the Ekiti covid-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

“The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We have released funds for: Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health.

“Establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan.

“Equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.”

The Governor also released telephone helplines of the state Ministry of health to be contacted in case of any suspected case around the state. The numbers are, “Oyo State Ministry of Health Helplines: 08038210122/ 08023229267/ 08073431342.”

