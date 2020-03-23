Coronavirus: 3 pastors arrested in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said that three pastors were arrested but later released on Sunday for allegedly conducting church services in deviance to the Lagos State Government {LASG}’s order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ali in charge of Operations, Lagos Command, confirmed the arrest of the pastors to the News Agency of Nigeria {NAN}.

Ali said that one of the pastors arrested is from one of the Pentecostal Churches.

He said that the pastors were not detained but warned to comply with the government’s directive to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

He said, “We did not hold our weekly prayers in the mosque at the police headquarters because we had to comply with the directive of the Lagos State Government.

“I also implore churches and other religious organisations to follow suit,” he said.

Ali said that the operations to ensure the public complies with the state government’s directive would be a continuous one.

He warned that any religious leaders caught disobeying the directive of the state government would face the consequences.

Lagos State Government had last week through a directive put a hold on social gatherings of people above 50 in number; including church services and mosque meetings.

The government said that it was part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.