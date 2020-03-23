Coronavirus: Access Bank shuts branch after customer tests positive

Access Bank Plc said it has closed its Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island branch in Lagos after a customer who visited the place last week tested positive to coronavirus.

This was contained in an urgent update posted on the official Twitter handle of the Bank on Monday afternoon.

The Bank however indicated that the customer who visited the branch of the Bank on March 16 did not exhibit any symptom of the disease.

The bank also said persons who had contact with the positive case of coronavirus were currently in isolation.

It also appealed to all customers who visited the branch in the past week to self-quarantine.

“We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday,

March 16, 2020, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was symptom-free as at the time of visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has

been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection. Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.

“It is advised anyone who visited the branch in the last week should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting immediately. Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the Coronavirus symptoms, please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on 08009700001 or SMS

08099555577 immediately to find out what to do.

“The health of all our stakeholders remains paramount at Access Bank Plc, as we are adopting

all necessary measures to ensure your safety at this time. Please be reminded that we will continue to serve you through our Alternate Delivery Channels,” it said.