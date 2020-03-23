The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement on Monday said Mohammed and some of his aides had recently met with the son of former Vice President during a flight from Abuja to Lagos.

“This development is sequel to the report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the son of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar was tested positive to coronavirus upon his return from an international trip through Lagos,” Gidado said.

According to him, the governor, who was returning from an official trip to Lagos, met with Atiku’s son on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Though the governor has not shown any symptom of the disease, he would remain in isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus, the media aide said.

“Currently, the blood sample of the governor has been taken and is undergoing a clinical test.

“For the period of the clinical testing, the governor and his entourage will remain in isolation pending the outcome of the clinical result,” the governor’s aide said.