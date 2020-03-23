Coronavirus: British PM orders total lock down

By Funmi Peter-Omale/London Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this night, addressed the Britons. He ordered tighter measures, ordering almost a total lock down. Police are being empowered to arrest people who are unnecessarily loitering or gathering. All social events are banned. No weddings, children dedications, parties or anything like that. Only funerals are allowed but no crowds. People are ordered to stay at home and can be arrested. He said people are allowed to go shopping for groceries and go to pharmacies. No other type of shopping, like for clothes, etc are allowed. Of course, he emphasised that any group of more than two people would be stopped. Except if such groups are families having a walk or exercising. Already, there are concerns being expressed how this will work, how the Police will be able to differentiate who is doing what and so on. Meanwhile, some more multinational companies have announced temporary closures until further notice. McDonald’s, Primark, Nando’s, Starbucks and Costa, etc. Non essential shops have all been ordered to close, and Johnson said government will review some of these measures in about three weeks.

The latest order is coming against the background of thousands of people, of all ages flocking some parks, seaside sites and leisure places.

Government officials are miffed that some people have refused to comply with directives.

Johnson had warned before now that he wanted to keep parks open. “I want people to be able to go to the parks and open spaces… But please follow the advice.

“It is vital to slow the spread of the disease… And that’s why we have been asking people to stay at home.”

He added: “You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine – and you should do this as little as you can.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

-The following pictures emerged in newspapers Monday, in defiance to government’s call to stay at home.

