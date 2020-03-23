Coronavirus: First case in Edo, cases in Nigeria jump to 35

Monday, March 23, 2020 10:07 am


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has announced that five new cases of COVID – 19 have been confirmed in the country.

The NCDC said in its tweeter handle on Monday morning that two of the new cases are in FCT, 2 are in Lagos while one is in Edo State.

The Centre added that two of the new cases are returning travellers from the UK.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 35. Two of the confirmed cases have been discharged.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo 2 cases are returning travellers from the UK As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged,”NCDC said in a tweet.

