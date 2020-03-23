COVD-19: Nigeria’s first death is ex- oil industry top shot

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed that the country has recorded its first death from the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

Though NCDC did not reveal the identity of the first casualty to the global pandemic in Nigeria, reports however indicated that the deceased was a former Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, Mr Suleiman Achimugu.

Achimugu, his family members told journalists, came back to the country from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

He started exhibiting symptoms on last week’s Tuesday and the family reported to the NCDC.

Though the centre came to the house and took his blood specimen for test, the family said the NCDC staff never got back to the family until the deceased started coughing profusely.

According to them, they called the NCDC to inquire about his results and it turned out positive.

The NCDC picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada where died at 2am this morning.

His family are currently under quartine in their house while the NCDC will handle the burial.