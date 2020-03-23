COVID-19 cases rise to 89 in Tunisia

The Tunisian health authorities on Monday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 89.

Out of the 89 cases, 29 are local cases and 60 are imported ones, Nissaf Ben Alaya, Director-General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases, said at a news conference.

Ben Alaya revealed that there was one recovered patient, who is the first case of contamination on March 2, and three deaths, adding that 11 cases are hospitalised.

By Monday, more than 15,000 people have been placed in quarantine in Tunisia, of whom more than 5,000 have completed the quarantine period.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the high concentration of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is located in the governorate of Tunis and Ariana province in northern Tunisia with 29 and 16 cases respectively.