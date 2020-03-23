COVID 19: Federal High Court insists on social distancing

Monday, March 23, 2020 10:19 am


court

The Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, intensified protective measures to guard against the spread of COVID 19.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the court procured additional hand sanitizers at the entrance of the main court building and every court room.
Also multiple health workers were sighted at the entrance of the court complex checking the temperature of lawyers, litigants and the general public.
There is however, no restriction on the number of people inside the courtrooms.
Court nine, where the former Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita is to be arraigned by the EFCC is filled to capacity.
People are standing and sitting  shoulder to shoulder not minding the warning for social distancing.
Attempts by the court registrar and some lawyers to decongest the court fell on deaf ears.
Oyo-Ita is in court awaiting her arraignment by the anti-graft agency on 18-counts of money laundering to the tune of N570 million.
