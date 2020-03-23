COVID-19: LASG urges residents stay away from beaches, parks, tourist sites

Monday, March 23, 2020 9:07 am


Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has urged fun seekers to stay away from beaches, leisure parks, gardens and tourist sites, in adherence to the advice against congregation of more than 50 persons at any location.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, gave the advice in a statement on Monday.

Bonu said that the precaution was necessary in the wake of increasing cases of individuals testing positive to COVID-19 in the country.

He also advised tourists to comply with the directives of the Lagos State Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

”Our international and local tourists should stay away from clubs, beaches, event centres and parties as directed by Mr Governor in his address to Lagosians,” he said.

According to him, there is the need for social distancing and compliance with the directives from health institutions such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as Federal and State Ministries of Health.

The Special Adviser urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspected case to the nearest health facilities or call the toll-free line – 08000CORONA.

