Gunmen kidnap 2 NPFL players in Ondo

Monday, March 23, 2020 9:38 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two players of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) by gunmen on Benin-Akure Expressway on Sunday evening.

The players are Dayo Ojo of Eyimba FC and Iluyomade Benjamin of Abia Comets FC.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure, said the Police were already on the trail of the hoodlums.

Ikoro said one of the players, who managed to escape, has been rescued by officers of the State Police Command.

“We have been able to rescue one of the players and our men are already in the bush after the kidnappers.

“I will get the details of the incident as soon as I get the information from the Divisional Police Officer of Ipele Owo,” the PPRO said.

The two abducted players were on their way to their base in Akure from Owerri , after a holiday was declared for virtually all NPFL players following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The duo, who were former players of the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, were kidnapped at Ipele town on Benin-Akure Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

