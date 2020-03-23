Just in: FG closes all land borders, postpones FEC meeting indefinitely

The Nigerian Government on Monday announced the closure of all the country’s land border as part of measures to tackle the growing incident of Coronavirus pandemic.

The borders will be closed for four weeks, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Federal Government and Chairman of Nigeria’s Special Task Force said.

In addition, the weekly federal executive council has also been suspended “until further notice”.

Mustapha said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

