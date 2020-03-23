Just in: FG closes all land borders, postpones FEC meeting indefinitely

Just in: FG closes all land borders, postpones FEC meeting indefinitely

Monday, March 23, 2020 7:11 pm


Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF

The Nigerian Government on Monday announced the closure of all the country’s land border as part of measures to tackle the growing incident of Coronavirus pandemic.

The borders will be closed for four weeks, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Federal Government and Chairman of Nigeria’s Special Task Force said.

In addition, the weekly federal executive council has also been suspended “until further notice”.

Mustapha said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    2023: Bakare’s obsession with Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: My son did not go to club, Jumat Service – Atiku
    Lai-Mohammed 3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Brace up for tougher decisions – FG tells Nigerians
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19 cases rise to 89 in Tunisia
    5 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Bauchi Governor, aides go into self isolation
    6 hours ago

    #COVID19: 13 lessons from Museveni’s approach
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 3 pastors arrested in Lagos
    6 hours ago

    Kogi sets up ‘Squadron’ to tackle Coronavirus