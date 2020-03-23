Kogi sets up ‘Squadron’ to tackle Coronavirus

Kogi sets up ‘Squadron’ to tackle Coronavirus

Monday, March 23, 2020 1:41 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The Kogi State Government has constituted a Squadron to help tackle Coronavirus and Lassa Fever to ensure the prevention and or containment of the two pandemics in the state and guarantee the wellness of the people.
The squadron is to be inaugurated Monday. This is contained in statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication.
The leadership and members of the Squadron as approved by Governor Yahaya Bello are as follow:
1. The Deputy Governor (Chairman)
 2. Chief of Staff to the Governor
3. Secretary To Kogi State Government
4. The Hon. Commissioner  for Health (Secretary)
5.  The Hon.Commissioner  for Education
6. The Hon. Commissioner for Transportation
7. The Hon. Commissioner  for Environment.
8. The Hon. Commissioner  for Information and Communication
9. The Hon. Commissioner  for Finance , Budget and Economic Planning
10. The Hon.  Commissioner For Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs.
11. The Hon.  Commissioner For Women Affairs and Social Development.
12. State Auditor General
13. Director General Research And Development
14. Representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).
15. State Epidemiologist
16. State Security Adviser
17. Health Development Partners’ Forum (to be represented by WHO)
18. The State Accountant General
19. Representative of NUJ
20. Representative of NMA
21. Representative of Medical And Health Workers Union Of Nigera.
22. Representative of NURTW
23. Representative of Kogi State Traditional Council
24. Representative of CAN
25. Representative of Council of Ulemas
26. National Youth Council of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter
27. Representative of Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter.
28. A Veterinary Doctor: Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata
29. A Microbiologist: Mr Haruna Audu Jimoh
The Squadron will be inaugurated  by 3pm at the Banquet Hall, Government House , Lokoja.
