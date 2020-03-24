Anxiety in Aso rock as Abba Kyari tests positive to Coronavirus

There is anxiety in Aso Rock presidential villa as Mallam Aba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly tested positive to coronavirus.

Kyari recently led a delegation which included the Minister of power and other top government officials to negotiate a deal on electricity contract with Siemens.

But it was not known if he came back to the country with the virus from Germany

This magazine gathered that there is anxiety among staff in the office of Kyari, who was the main link between the President and other government officials.

Also, Kyari, was at Kogi State last week to deliver a letter of condolence to Governor Yahaya Bello over the death of his mother.

It was gathered that following the development, President Buhari who is always in the company of his Chief of Staff was also tested for the infection, but his own test was negative.

ThisDay newspapers reports that the test on Buhari and Kayari was carried out on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC, according to reports, informed the president on the outcome his negative result this morning in Abuja.

The Chief of Staff, according to reports, was at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria on Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

He submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday.

Reports indicated that though Kyari has gone into absolute isolation following the test result, he is hale and hearty and showing no symptoms apart from the occasional cough.

With reports from Thisday.

Details later