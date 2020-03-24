Aviation Ministry clarifies restriction of international flights into Nigeria

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:27 am
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
As Nigeria joins the world in efforts to contain the spread of Corona Virus, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has made clarifications on the restriction of international flights to Nigeria.
James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs, Aviation Ministry said in spite of the restriction, some flights considered essential may be permitted to land.
According to him, flights for which permissions for landing may be sought and granted include Aircraft in a State of emergency, over flights and operations related to humanitarian services, medical and relief services.
He listed other to include air crafts with alternate aerodromes identified in the flight plan (including those used for extended diversion time operations, technical stops where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.
Odaudu emphasized that, with the exception of aircraft in a state of emergency, request for approval for other flights is required and must be directed to the Honourable Minister of Aviation who is the sole authority to grant approval.
“It should be noted also that Protocol for the operation and handling of such flights will be provided with each approval, while flight crew shall not have physical contact with designated government officials and ground workers.
Meanwhile, the Ministry has also directed all airline operators to deploy the following measures in order to protect passengers and the general public against the further spread of COVID-19:
I. All persons, without exception, entering any airport terminal (domestic and and International) must undergo temperature check and hand cleaning with sanitizers.
II. All passengers, no matter their status, must undergo temperature check and hand sanitization before being allowed to board any aircraft.
III. All airplanes must be disinfected before boarding by passengers.
These directives have been conveyed to all airline operators by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and government will not take Kindly to any disregard.
What do you think?