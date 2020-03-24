Aviation Ministry clarifies restriction of international flights into Nigeria

As Nigeria joins the world in efforts to contain the spread of Corona Virus, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has made clarifications on the restriction of international flights to Nigeria.

James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs, Aviation Ministry said in spite of the restriction, some flights considered essential may be permitted to land.

According to him, flights for which permissions for landing may be sought and granted include Aircraft in a State of emergency, over flights and operations related to humanitarian services, medical and relief services.