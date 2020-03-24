Coronavirus: 7 persons under self isolation in Kogi – Commissioner

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:31 pm


coronavirus

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi state Ministry of Health said seven persons are on compulsory self isolation for 14 days under the strict monitoring of the ministry over the coronavirus pandemic.

Kogi commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu who revealed this on Tuesday said the seven persons had visited countries with high number of COVID- 19 cases in the last one month.

He added that there are five persons in Lokoja, the state capital, and one each in Ajaokuta and Okene.

The  commissioner enjoined any one who returned from high risk countries to contact the ministry for necessary action to prevent the escalation of the virus.

It will be recalled that Governor Yahaya Bello on Monday  inaugurated a 29-member committee on the virus.

The committee had designated FAREC Clinic as Isolation/ Containment Centre in the State.

