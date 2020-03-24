Coronavirus: Edo Govt locks up private school, arrest managers

By Jethro lbileke

For allegedly flouting the directive to close all schools in the state, Edo State government has shut down Salvation International School, a privately-owned school.

The government also withdrew the operating license of the school, located along Airport Road, in Benin City.

It would be recalled that in a statement, Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, had directed that all schools in the state, including primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, be shut down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020, to curtail the spread the novel coronavirus in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Programme Management Office and Strategic Planning Unit, Dr. Uyi Oduwa-Malaka and the Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, had led a team to lock up the premises of the school.

Oduwa-Malaka said the team responded to a distress call by concerned citizens in the area.

According to her, “against the directive of the state government, management of Salvation International School, allowed students to continue attending lectures in mufti to conceal their identify.

“The management of the school has been arrested, while the school has been sealed off for flouting the directive of the Edo State Government for all institutions of learning to be shut down from 23rd March 2020.”

On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai, warned that the government will not tolerate flouting of its directives.

“We hope the case of Salvation International School will be an eye-opener and serve as a deterrent to other erring schools in any part of the state,” he said.